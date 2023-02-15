Former Lions 3rd-round pick Stanley Wilson dies at age 40

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson passed away earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by multiple Detroit beat writers. Per the reports, Wilson passed away after collapsing while in transport to the Metropolitan State Hospital back on February 1. He was just 40 years old.

Wilson was a third-round pick for the Lions back in 2005 and played for three seasons with the team. He was brought back for another season in 2008, but Wilson unfortunately suffered a career-ending Achilles tear in the preseason.

Since his football career ended, Wilson has found himself on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested several times for attempted break-ins in a short period from 2016 to 2017. Back in August of 2022, he was again arrested for breaking into a home and vandalism. After being declared not competent to stand trial, he was transferred from jail to the hospital where he tragically collapsed and died.

Our thoughts are with Wilson’s family and all who were close to him.