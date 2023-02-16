Lions DL coach Todd Wash leaves for Panthers job

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash is reportedly leaving the team to take the same job with the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The news has since been confirmed by the Panthers.

It’s unclear at this point why Wash is making a lateral move like this. Duce Staley, the team’s former assistant head coach/running backs coach, made a similar move to the Panthers this offseason, but that was due to a desire to be closer to an ailing family member.

Wash has been with the Lions in each of the two past seasons and received a lot of credit for helping Detroit’s young pass rushers develop quickly. In 2021, former first-round pick Charles Harris had a career year under Wash (7.5 sacks) after failing to work out with the Dolphins and Falcons. Last season, Aidan Hutchinson (9.5 sacks) and James Houston (8.0) sacks had phenomenal rookie seasons in part due to Wash.

If the Lions do not decide to replace Wash with an external hire, they do have Cameron Davis—the team’s current assistant defensive line coach—as an option. Davis was hired in 2022, his first NFL coaching job, but had been coaching among the college ranks since 2013.