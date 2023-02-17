It isn’t often that a general manager of an NFL team gets so much production from their rookie classes. They may see results from a handful of players early, while others might need more time to find their footing as a professional. However, don’t tell that to Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes.
In back-to-back years, Holmes has absolutely nailed his first two draft classes. After a stellar inaugural class featuring the likes of Pro Bowlers Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, one may have thought that kind of production was going to be tough to follow for Holmes. Well, think again.
From second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to sixth-round selection James Houston—the Lions’ 2022 draft class had an incredible rookie season, and several members should be part of this team’s long-term core moving forward.
Today’s Question of the Day is:
Which Lions 2022 rookie will take the biggest step in 2023?
My answer: I feel like there is likely no wrong answer here, but I am going with Kerby Joseph. Besides being in the nightmares of a certain quarterback that is currently sitting alone in a dark room somewhere, Joseph made big play after big play in 2022. Now with NFL experience under his belt, and a full offseason to prepare to be a starter, Joseph appears poised to take the next step on his way toward becoming an elite all-around safety for the Lions.
What about you? Who do you think will take the biggest leap in 2023? Let us know in the comments.
Poll
Which Lions 2022 rookie will take the biggest step in 2023?
-
4%
Aidan Hutchinson
-
57%
Jameson Williams
-
17%
Josh Paschal
-
7%
Kerby Joseph
-
4%
James Mitchell
-
4%
Malcolm Rodriguez
-
5%
James Houston
-
0%
Chase Lucas
