It isn’t often that a general manager of an NFL team gets so much production from their rookie classes. They may see results from a handful of players early, while others might need more time to find their footing as a professional. However, don’t tell that to Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes.

In back-to-back years, Holmes has absolutely nailed his first two draft classes. After a stellar inaugural class featuring the likes of Pro Bowlers Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, one may have thought that kind of production was going to be tough to follow for Holmes. Well, think again.

From second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to sixth-round selection James Houston—the Lions’ 2022 draft class had an incredible rookie season, and several members should be part of this team’s long-term core moving forward.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions 2022 rookie will take the biggest step in 2023?

My answer: I feel like there is likely no wrong answer here, but I am going with Kerby Joseph. Besides being in the nightmares of a certain quarterback that is currently sitting alone in a dark room somewhere, Joseph made big play after big play in 2022. Now with NFL experience under his belt, and a full offseason to prepare to be a starter, Joseph appears poised to take the next step on his way toward becoming an elite all-around safety for the Lions.

What about you? Who do you think will take the biggest leap in 2023? Let us know in the comments.