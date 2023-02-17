Put some respect on Jared Goff’s name.

That’s what NFL.com’s Marc Sessler is doing with his post-Super Bowl quarterback rankings. No. 16 comes in well above his jersey number, landing at eighth overall. This is a 15-spot leap from his 2022 ranking, which was 23rd for those of you who don’t feel like math-ing.

Sessler notes that Goff was expected to have a decent year behind the Detroit Lions’ powerful offensive line, which Pro Football Focus ranked third in the league going into 2022, but not this strong of a year.

“Goff was a candidate for a sturdy campaign behind a rough-and-tumble line that planned to pound people on the ground,” Sessler wrote. “Still, nobody expected him to torch defenses for 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.”

They certainly did not. Looking at the past three years, Goff ended the season ranked 23rd in 2021, 22nd in 2021, and 19th in 2020. Pretty consistently below average. Sessler goes on to mention what we already know — the Lions are all-in on Goff.

“That included a nine-game pick-free streak to close the year, leaving Lions management to all but anoint the Rams castoff as their guy going forward,” Sessler concludes.

In 17 games this season, Goff racked up 4,438 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, with seven interceptions and seven fumbles. It’s a far cry from where he left off in 2021 but with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s new scheme, he’s found major success. Now that Johnson has decided to stay, I’m eager to see if Goff takes another giant leap in these rankings come this time next year.

I think Brad Holmes puts it best in his comments on Goff’s season below:

