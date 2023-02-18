The Detroit Lions have 28 players from their 2022 roster set to become free agents in 2023 (18 unrestricted, 10 restricted), and we are covering them all throughout the month of February.

Nate Sudfeld

Expectations heading into 2022

After a disastrous preseason that saw backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough fail to claim a roster spot, the Lions quickly turned to the transaction wire as cut day released more options. It didn’t take long before Nate Sudfeld was signed by the Lions to be their primary backup. Sudfeld, originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Washington, had connections with former Lions’ assistant head coach Duce Staley from their time spent together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Firmly entrenched behind starting quarterback Jared Goff, Sudfeld was expected to come in and be another stable veteran presence in the room.

Actual role in 2022

Active 17 games, only saw the field in 2 games: 9 offensive snaps

It doesn’t always work out like this, but Sudfeld filled the exact role the Lions’ had in mind when they signed him. Goff had a terrific year where he stayed on the field for all 17 games, and Sudfeld only saw the field to kneel the ball, or hand it off when the Lions were ahead by multiple scores.

This is why people talk about backup quarterbacks being one of the better career paths in sports. Not a lot of pressure, and the money is pretty good. Just ask Super Bowl 57 champion and recent retiree Chad Henne.

Outlook for 2023

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Contrary to popular belief, there are not a plethora of serviceable backup quarterbacks out there who can consistently give their team a chance to win if the starter is out for any length of time. Players like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor fall into this category of signal-callers. Beyond that tier of fringe starters and above-average backups, the cliff is steep.

So what do we know about Sudfeld? He never threw a pass during the regular season, in-season practices are limited viewing—restricted to warmups only—, and he wasn’t with the team during training camp. So it’s fair to say, no one outside of Allen Park has actually seen Sudfeld throw a competitive ball in a Lions uniform.

Sudfeld had plenty of success at the University of Indiana, and he has found himself on NFL rosters for a reason, but as far as backups go—he falls into a tier of players behind the aforementioned group. If Goff were to miss time, the Lions' offense would likely have a really difficult time functioning as usual. This isn’t necessarily a knock against Sudfeld, just a fact for most backup quarterbacks around the league.

Would Sudfeld want to come back? Probably. He seemed to have good rapport with Goff, and the Lions are currently trending up. The cost would likely be minimal—somewhere around the veteran minimum. But with a roster that could compete for the NFC North in 2023, should the Lions look to acquire a more stable replacement with possible upside?

How do you think the Lions should approach Nate Sudfeld this offseason?