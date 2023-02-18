As we inch our way closer to the NFL Draft, one of the hot names linked to the Detroit Lions in the first round is Texas running back Bijan Robinson. It makes sense considering the Lions only have D’Andre Swift and Jermar Jefferson currently under contract for 2023, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both of them don’t make the roster next year. We could be looking at a completely different running backs room in 2023.

There is also the case of Jamaal Williams, who is currently set to hit the free agent market coming off of a career year with the Lions. General manager Brad Holmes will have to decide whether to pony up the money for Williams or leave a sizable hole needing to be filled at RB.

Regardless of how those situations pan out, the Lions could be addressing the running back position and it wouldn’t shock me if they spend one of their early-round picks.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Should the Lions take Bijan Robinson with the 18th overall pick?

My answer: No.

If anyone is going to sway me into considering taking a running back this high, it’s Robinson, but I still have to stick with what I believe in, and that’s avoiding running backs this high in the draft. Robinson is maybe the most fun prospect to watch this year. It would certainly be exciting to see him play behind the Lions’ offensive line and see what Ben Johnson can do with him... but the Lions have more pressing needs elsewhere, and I believe that you can still get very good production out of running backs in the later rounds when you continue to invest in a good offensive line.

Also... there’s this.

Take a look at the leading rusher from the last 14 Super Bowls and their base salary: pic.twitter.com/sBC97Upzh0 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 13, 2023