You won't believe who Aidan Hutchinson’s Super Bowl ad stunt double was

If you weren’t paying close attention during halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl, you may have missed Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson making a brief cameo in an ad. In a two-minute spot highlighting Diana Flores, a young flag football star for Mexico who won the 2022 World Games, Hutchinson makes a brief cameo as a hotel bellhop, who becomes one of many NFL stars Flores evades while running with the football.

It’s a fun, light-hearted ad aimed at supporting women in the sport of football. You can watch the entire thing below.

Here’s to all the women taking the game forward. Proud to be a part of the @NFL #sblvii commercial.

❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/jeCULWrqIz — Diana Flores (@diana_flores33) February 13, 2023

Hutchinson’s cameo is literally seconds long, but that’s only where the story begins. Hutchinson—and the Lions, for that matter—likely didn’t want to leave anything to chance with an injury. So instead of Hutchinson getting trucked by a literal door, they brought in a stunt double... just in case.

And this is where the story gets crazy. Because on Friday, the identity of the stunt double revealed himself, and he’s someone you’re going to recognize.

The stuntman was none other than former Lions tight end Joseph Fauria.

As you can see in the photo gallery on Instagram above, Fauria released a series of photos and videos confirming that he was in Hutchinson’s place for the ad.

Fauria spent just two seasons with the Lions back from 2013-14, but it was a memorable 23 games with Detroit. In his rookie season, he hauled in seven touchdowns, including three in a single game. He quickly became a fan favorite due to his flashy celebrations.

Since his playing career ended, it appears he’s found a second calling as a lead trainer for a wellness retreat... and a stunt double.

H/T to Ken Heuvelman for the tip on this story