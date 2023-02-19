 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Amon-Ra tries to recruit Jalen Ramsey to the Detroit Lions

Would Jalen Ramsey consider a move to Detroit if released from the Rams? Amon-Ra St. Brown makes his pitch.

On the latest St. Brown Brothers podcast, via the 33rd team, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown used his platform to make a pitch to corner Jalen Ramsey—if released from the Los Angeles Rams—that he should join him in Detroit.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors)—that they (Rams) might release him, or how(ever) that’s gonna work. Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (Lions QB Jared) Goff before—Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Now, Ramsey insists he won’t be released...

... but could he be traded for? Mike Payton explored that topic a few weeks back in his “Should the Lions trade for Ramsey?” article, which seemed to capture the POD fan bases attention (a cool 384 replies in the comments section).

Now, is Ramsey joining Detroit really feasible? Both the Rams and Lions would have to do some salary cap gymnastics to make it work, but it’s fun to think about nonetheless. Plus, as St. Brown points out, why wouldn’t he want to join the Lions because “the only way from here is up for us.”

Over the rest of the podcast, the St. Brown brothers recap the Super Bowl and discuss what it was like to attend the Pro Bowl. Then at the 12:16 mark, St. Brown spends eight minutes going deep behind the scenes to discuss the Best Catch Competition—an event that Amon-Ra won—revealing some cool previously unknown details.

They wrap up the show by talking about players maybe joining new teams, which is where Amon-Ra makes his pitch to Ramsey (at the 24:23 mark). You can watch the entire podcast in the video below, or via this link on YouTube:

  • ICYMI, Lions Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson took place in the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game.

  • The Lions are participating in some gaming tournaments that those interested can sign up for:

  • LOL

