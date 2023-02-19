On the latest St. Brown Brothers podcast, via the 33rd team, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown used his platform to make a pitch to corner Jalen Ramsey—if released from the Los Angeles Rams—that he should join him in Detroit.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors)—that they (Rams) might release him, or how(ever) that’s gonna work. Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (Lions QB Jared) Goff before—Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Now, Ramsey insists he won’t be released...

100% chance I WONT get cut … God bless tho https://t.co/QBxFbEktrJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 17, 2023

... but could he be traded for? Mike Payton explored that topic a few weeks back in his “Should the Lions trade for Ramsey?” article, which seemed to capture the POD fan bases attention (a cool 384 replies in the comments section).

Now, is Ramsey joining Detroit really feasible? Both the Rams and Lions would have to do some salary cap gymnastics to make it work, but it’s fun to think about nonetheless. Plus, as St. Brown points out, why wouldn’t he want to join the Lions because “the only way from here is up for us.”

Over the rest of the podcast, the St. Brown brothers recap the Super Bowl and discuss what it was like to attend the Pro Bowl. Then at the 12:16 mark, St. Brown spends eight minutes going deep behind the scenes to discuss the Best Catch Competition—an event that Amon-Ra won—revealing some cool previously unknown details.

They wrap up the show by talking about players maybe joining new teams, which is where Amon-Ra makes his pitch to Ramsey (at the 24:23 mark). You can watch the entire podcast in the video below, or via this link on YouTube:

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

ESPN did some early predictions for the 2023 season and the Lions showed up in a few of the categories, including “most interesting offseason team” and “breakout player”.

ICYMI, Lions Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson took place in the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game.

ICYMI: @calvinjohnsonjr took the court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game! pic.twitter.com/oRtLjx89aO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 18, 2023

Bleacher report released their latest 2023 NFL Draft big board and then penned an article matching their top 10 prospects with their best “fits”. One surprising name amongst the group was Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and wouldn’t you know it...

The HBCU Combine is set to kick off in less than a week and The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner took a look at some players to watch ($ubscription required)

The Lions are participating in some gaming tournaments that those interested can sign up for:

JUST RELEASED: 3️⃣ new Lions Gaming tournaments: @RocketLeague, @EAMaddenNFL and @MLBTheShow



Sign up today, and don't forget to RT this for a chance to win a Lions x @Ninja merch pack! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 17, 2023

