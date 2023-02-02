Senior Bowl 2023 Day 3 practices: Lives updates, open thread

Practices for the 2023 Senior Bowl come to a close on Thursday. With two practices already in the book, Day 3 will represent the final day of on-field work before Saturday’s game—which airs on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

But the best observations from Senior Bowl week happen on the practice field, so Thursday will be your last, best opportunity to catch your favorite draft prospects down in Mobile. As a reminder, you can watch the festivities either online with an NFL+ subscription, or you can watch it live on TV here:

National Team practice (12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET) — ESPNU

American Team (3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET) — ESPN2

Considering it's the middle of the day, I'm sure there are many of you that won't be able to watch live.

