The new Detroit Lions regime may have pulled off yet another win, but this time off the field.

In an interview with The New York Post, Calvin Johnson said his relationship with his former team is “trending up” nearly eight years after his retirement.

“We’re trying to come together and make something happen,” he told the Post. “Obviously I’d love to be around the team and do more things there and help the guys out. It’s good that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Johnson shocked the nation with his early retirement in 2016 after nine seasons in Detroit. He was one of the most prolific players in NFL history, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. But as you well know, he left the Lions on bad terms after they forced him to repay $1.6 million of his signing bonus for not finishing his contract. The team offered to let him work it off over three years, attending and speaking at Lions-related events, but Johnson felt he’d already worked for it.

Eight years later, Megatron and his former team are apparently finally on the right track. When asked about the money, The Post reported he did not want to explain further and instead told them: “Like I said, we’re in the process.”

The news outlet says Johnson also spoke highly of Dan Campbell, calling him a “warrior” for his heroic efforts to galvanize his gritty squad. There’s more to the interview if you’d like to read it in full, including his latest movements in the cannabis industry.

This is pretty cool. Former teammates Ray Agnew, the Lions assistant general manager, and Dre Bly reunite as the Lions announce they’ve hired Bly as their new cornerbacks coach.

My husband Ray and Dre´ Are Super Bowl Champs! They Were Teammates When They Won Super Bowl XXXIV Together! Now They Are Teammates Again! So I Will Let Y’all Do The Math On How Long We Have Been Knowing Each Other..LoL. But We Are So Excited And Happy That He Is Back! #ONEPRIDE pic.twitter.com/rAc4n0R49i — Kathy Agnew (@Rmka99) February 2, 2023

Speaking of Bly, The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett spoke with him about his plans for Detroit: “I’m fired up. I’m going to be in the office working and trying to figure out how I can put my stamp on the players.”

Our own Jeremy joined the crew across the pond — Roar of the Lions UK. Check out the interview below.

Turns out the NFL draft’s top offensive guard studied Penei Sewell on tape and says he’d love a chance to play with him. ($)

Florida's 'Cyborg' studied Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell on tape, would 'love' to play with him https://t.co/3LybAKCC7p via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 2, 2023

