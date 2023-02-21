As we wrote earlier in the year, the Detroit Lions are one of a handful of teams that are eligible to play in Germany this upcoming season. The Kansas City Chiefs have already been announced as one of the “host” teams for a game in Germany this year, and with the Lions scheduled to play the Chiefs on the road, they’re a logical choice considering it’s been seven years since Detroit has played overseas.

This week, the rumors about the Lions being the team to face Kansas City in Germany have really ramped up. It started over the weekend with Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reporting that the Lions are expecting to play overseas.

“The Lions believe they will play the Chiefs in Germany in 2023, per one team official.”

Then on Monday, NFL insider Peter King speculated that Detroit was the pick that made the most sense.

“It’s likely that the game Kansas City hosts in Germany (likely Frankfurt) will be against Detroit or Chicago, and possibly against Miami, but I’d think the NFL would want to hold Miami-KC as a doubleheader or primetime game because of its attractiveness. My bet for the Germany game: Detroit versus Kansas City in Frankfurt—because the league won’t want to risk exporting a 2-8 team (and Chicago just might be that) and a non-competitive game in a significant window. I’m not saying Chicago will be an also-ran by mid-November; I’m saying Detroit’s got a better chance of being a contender this year than Chicago does.”

Playing overseas has its benefits. It’s an opportunity for the Lions fanbase to grow. It’s also likely to be a nationally-televised game for Detroit. And for a local Lions fan with a desire to travel, it’s an excuse for a European vacation.

But it has its drawbacks, too. If you plan on staying local, that means an early wake-up time—6 a.m. PT if you’re a west coaster. It is also a heavy burden on the team to travel internationally, hopefully one that will not be detriment beyond that week.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Are you on board with the Lions playing in Germany in 2023?

My answer: 100% yes. I am firmly in the “this is a great excuse for me to travel to Germany” camp. I’ve only been away from North and South America once in my entire life, so it would be amazing to go to Europe, connect with international Lions fans, and just take in some European culture.

Throw in the fact that I’d get to see the Lions in an extremely unique environment, and this would be an amazing trip I would never forget—if it happens.

Your turn.