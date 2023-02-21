Estimating contract details for the Lions’ top-5 free agents

“Prove it” deals, short-term contracts, reclamation projects, young part-timers blossoming. The 2022 Detroit Lions had plenty of outstanding performances from bit players and leadership from the least likely. But in professional sports, there comes a time where the main matter comes to play: money. You gotta pay the man what he’s due.

On this week’s Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re getting the jump on free agency. We evaluate five names among those the Lions will be tasked with re-signing. Our goal is to guess what they might want themselves, what discounts they might offer to stay in Detroit, what they might value themselves at—and then if that price is in the ballpark of what the Lions might be willing to pay.

At the end of the day, the players you know are the players you know best, and big splashes in free agency always sound great until you realize those splashes don’t often come around.

Also, we’re talking about Todd Wash and Scottie Montgomery on this episode, and how the continuing saga of insane loser dork Aaron Rodgers is setting up nicely for a sea change in the NFC North; a sea change that the Lions are positioned well to take advantage of. You just love to see it.

