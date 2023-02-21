Cowboys Micah Parsons takes weird, random shot at Detroit

Last week, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown put on his recruiter hat. On the weekly podcast with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, Amon-Ra made a short plea to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to come to Detroit this offseason.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors)—that they (Rams) might release him, or how(ever) that’s gonna work,” St. Brown said. “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (Lions QB Jared) Goff before—Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Ramsey is still under contract and would have to be traded or cut in order to land in Detroit in 2023. Ramsey has already said on Twitter that he is 100% not getting cut, meaning this conversation is probably moot. Ramsey does not have a no-trade clause in his contact, so if he gets moved, he’ll have no say in where he goes.

Despite all of that, Dallas Cowboys start defender Micah Parsons thought he’d butt into the conversation. Late on Monday night, Parsons went to Twitter and took a random shot at Detroit.

“I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit,” Parsons tweeted with a few cry-laughing emojis.

It’s unclear if Parsons is taking a shot at the Lions or the city, but either way, it’s a low blow for no particular reason other than scoring some lame internet engagement. Or maybe he’s still salty that the Lions took Penei Sewell in the draft over him.

If he’s taking a shot at the Lions organization, I’d like to remind him that since he’s been alive (1999), the Lions and Cowboys have been to the exact same number of NFC Championships—zero.

If he’s making fun of Detroit the city, congratulations on being the millionth person to say something to the effect of, “HAR HAR, DETROIT SUX LOL.” He, like many other haters out there, has likely spent no significant time in Detroit and is completely ignorant to the strides the city has made in the past couple decades.

In other words, piss off, Micah Parsons.