 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Penei Sewell lands on PFF’s top 101 players of 2022

The analytics site released the first half of its 2022 evaluation.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

PFF released the first half of its list of top 101 players and right tackle Penei Sewell is coming in hot.

Though free agency and the NFL draft are on the horizon, Pro Football Focus is taking a moment to look back and review the top 101 individual performances of 2022, regardless of position.

They want to emphasize the list focuses on only play in 2022—an athlete’s past or future performances are not accounted for. “All positions are created equal” is their mantra—they’re looking at how guys played relative to what you might expect from their specific position.

OK with the framework laid out, Penei Sewell comes in at No. 77. Here’s what they had to say:

“Detroit’s offense was cooking for much of the year, and Sewell was a big part of that success at right tackle. He allowed 28 total pressures over 17 games and was one of the better run blockers in the league. He even caught a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.”

Can’t have a Sewell evaluation without mentioning his elite receiving skills. The rest of the list will be out by Thursday, hopefully featuring more Lions.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, everybodyyyy. (I was going to do it exactly like the “Shots” chorus and even Googled the lyrics but did you know they say it 16 times? That’s entirely too many times) This one from The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. ($)

  • A preview of linebackers at the 2023 NFL Combine from detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman.

  • “The Lions are one of the up-and-coming teams in the league, but they need to tinker with their roster heading into the offseason.” CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr takes a look at the free agent situation across the league.

  • Some former Lions are congratulating former offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on his new gig.

  • I respect it.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...