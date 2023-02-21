PFF released the first half of its list of top 101 players and right tackle Penei Sewell is coming in hot.

Though free agency and the NFL draft are on the horizon, Pro Football Focus is taking a moment to look back and review the top 101 individual performances of 2022, regardless of position.

They want to emphasize the list focuses on only play in 2022—an athlete’s past or future performances are not accounted for. “All positions are created equal” is their mantra—they’re looking at how guys played relative to what you might expect from their specific position.

OK with the framework laid out, Penei Sewell comes in at No. 77. Here’s what they had to say:

“Detroit’s offense was cooking for much of the year, and Sewell was a big part of that success at right tackle. He allowed 28 total pressures over 17 games and was one of the better run blockers in the league. He even caught a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.”

Can’t have a Sewell evaluation without mentioning his elite receiving skills. The rest of the list will be out by Thursday, hopefully featuring more Lions.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“He can be a huge threat in the red zone for a team looking for a bigger target for a quarterback in the red zone.” You’ll find DJ Chark on this list of top wide receivers ready to hit the market from The 33rd Team.

Mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, mocks, everybodyyyy. (I was going to do it exactly like the “Shots” chorus and even Googled the lyrics but did you know they say it 16 times? That’s entirely too many times) This one from The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. ($)

A preview of linebackers at the 2023 NFL Combine from detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman.

"The way the passing game has developed in the NFL, teams are on the lookout for a defender on the second level with size who can stand up against the run, but also have some speed to rush and cover."@ttwentyman looks at linebackers at the Combine. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 20, 2023

“The Lions are one of the up-and-coming teams in the league, but they need to tinker with their roster heading into the offseason.” CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr takes a look at the free agent situation across the league.

Some former Lions are congratulating former offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on his new gig.

I respect it.