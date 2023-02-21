Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s recruitment attempt

It’s been almost a week since Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tried recruit Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Detroit. It has since drawn a lot of engagement, including a Detroit cheap shot from Micah Parsons that nobody asked for.

Late Monday night/Tuesday morning, Ramsey himself responded to St. Brown’s plea.

“lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown,” Ramsey tweeted. “Tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see.”

Ramsey obviously is not really allowed to comment on his future, since he remains under contract with the Rams on a deal that extends through the 2025 season. The Rams are currently in need of creating cap space, though, with the team currently projected to be $14 million over the 2023 salary cap. Ramsey is taking up $24.6 million of that cap space, leading some to suggest he’s a candidate to get released or traded. The 28-year-old cornerback has insisted he is not getting cut, so if Detroit wants him, they’ll have to likely give up draft or player resources to get him and his pretty hefty contract.

That said, it sure sounds like Ramsey at least has a friendly relationship with both Goff and St. Brown. In fact, we saw Ramsey interact with Goff at this year’s Pro Bowl Games, perhaps reminiscing a bit from their days together in Los Angeles. Check out their playful interaction at the 4:54 mark below:

Will anything actually come of this? We’ll see, but it’s fun to think about right now.