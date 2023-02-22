Matt Patricia may be making his way back to the defensive side of the ball. The former Detroit Lions head coach interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Patricia has spent the past two years back with the New England Patriots after a disastrous run as the Lions head coach. Detroit went just 13-29-1 under Patricia, but Bill Belichick welcomed Patricia back with open arms.

That turned out to be a mistake, though. After a year in a variety of roles in Foxborough as the “senior football advisor,” Patricia became the de facto Patriots offensive coordinator in 2022—although his official title was football advisor and offensive line coach. New England’s offense was an absolute mess under Patricia. Quarterback Mac Jones took a huge step back, and there were reports of dysfunction on that side of the ball all season long.

Despite those struggles, the Denver Broncos and new coach Sean Payton are interested in Patricia’s services. And to be fair, Patricia had a few very productive years as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator between 2012-2017.

Still, Patricia would be an... interesting choice for the Broncos. Per various reports, Denver is also considering Vance Joseph and Rex Ryan for the position.