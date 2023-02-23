Ever since the season ended, analysts and fans alike have begun crafting the ideal draft for the Detroit Lions, a fun exercise given the team’s rapid improvements and significant draft capital, especially in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While we are still a couple months away from draft night, speculation is in no shortage.

With the draft combine scheduled to start soon, there will be even more pairings between teams and specific players. Still, most of these ideas will not materialize in reality, no matter how convincing they seem leading up to the event. Even if things look perfect on paper, that is often as far as they ever get.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions draft theory do you expect to keep growing?

My answer: Right now there are two flashy ideas surrounding the Lions’ pair of first round picks. The first is grabbing a developmental quarterback like Anthony Richardson, as Daniel Jeremiah did in his latest mock. The other idea is using the latter pick to snag electric running back Bijan Robinson to really fill out the offense.

However, like last season, I wonder if the Lions lock in on their favorite Edge that should be on the board at No. 6. Throwing someone like Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Myles Murphy, or Lukas Van Ness opposite Aidan Hutchinson would make a huge difference for the Detroit defense going forward. As analysts begin to move towards a consensus on the first five picks, do not be surprised to hear the Lions paired with a dynamic pass rusher for the next couple months.

Your turn.