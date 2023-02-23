Detroit Lions sign CB Mac McCain

The Detroit Lions have signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McCain, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

McCain went undrafted in 2021 out of North Carolina A&T, the HBCU school that just so happens to be Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ alma mater.

McCain spent his rookie season with the Denver Broncos before the Eagles poached him a week into the regular season. He would make two game appearances that year for Philly, playing 33 special teams snaps and 11 on defense.

After another short stint with the Broncos, he signed back with the Eagles and spent most of the 2022 season on their practice squad. He did not make a game appearance last season.

In college, McCain had six interceptions as a true freshman, including three pick-sixes. A torn ACL stalled his development and cost him part of both his sophomore and junior seasons, yet he still earned All-MEAC honors both years. The Aggies’ 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, and McCain opted to start his NFL career the next season rather than return to college. In other words, McCain had a decorated college career that was cut short by injury and COVID.

The Lions are in dire need of cornerback help going into 2023. Both of last year’s starters—Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah—were benched during the season, and the Lions currently have just three returning cornerbacks from last season under contract: Okudah, Jerry Jacobs and Chase Lucas.

McCain has a very long road to becoming a contributing member of the Lions, but at just 25 years old, the Lions hope to expedite his development.