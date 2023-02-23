Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of two Detroit Lions to make PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 list.

The list came out earlier in the week — the analytics website releasing the first portion of the top 101 players who performed the best in their respective positions in 2022. Right tackle Penei Sewell came in at No. 77.

With the rest of the list released Thursday, PFF revealed Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks No. 28. As noted last time, the list is made up of the athletes who performed the best overall in 2022, regardless of their position.

Here are PFF’s comments on St. Brown:

“St. Brown may not have the same skill set as some other dominant receivers, but it’s difficult to overlook just how effective he has been for Detroit despite little help around him. This season, he was one of six receivers to post a 90.0-plus PFF grade, and he dropped just four passes from 139 targets.”

Don’t know if I love the phrase “difficult to overlook,” but alright. Also — while the list evaluates the top 101 players regardless of position, it does seem odd that center Frank Ragnow didn’t show up, in my humble opinion.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Speaking of St. Brown, you’re gonna love this rapid-fire Q&A with none other than Jamaal Williams.

Favorite cartoon

Best away stadium

Favorite artist



Rapid-fire Q&A with @jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/ImC7OvRplv — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 23, 2023

While hanging out and gaming with our pal Jonathan Blevins (@BeardedBlevins), Tyreek Hill had some good things to say about the Lions.

Jared Goff is a top 10 qb https://t.co/H46FF2k6kw — Jonathan Blevins (@BeardedBlevins) February 22, 2023

More combine previews with detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman. This time he’s evaluating interior offensive linemen.

"There are a few plug and play guys at the top who can step in and help a team right away," writes @ttwentyman.



Check out his top five interior offensive linemen to watch at the Combine. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 23, 2023

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett released his first mock draft of the season.

If you’re without power, like me, and the battery on your phone is fading, go ahead give my first mock draft of the offseason a read to get you warm and recharged https://t.co/lZ2JQyKjZ8 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 23, 2023