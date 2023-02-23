 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks in PFF’s top 30 players of 2022 season

That makes two Detroit Lions on the list of the best 101 performances from last year.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of two Detroit Lions to make PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 list.

The list came out earlier in the week — the analytics website releasing the first portion of the top 101 players who performed the best in their respective positions in 2022. Right tackle Penei Sewell came in at No. 77.

With the rest of the list released Thursday, PFF revealed Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks No. 28. As noted last time, the list is made up of the athletes who performed the best overall in 2022, regardless of their position.

Here are PFF’s comments on St. Brown:

“St. Brown may not have the same skill set as some other dominant receivers, but it’s difficult to overlook just how effective he has been for Detroit despite little help around him. This season, he was one of six receivers to post a 90.0-plus PFF grade, and he dropped just four passes from 139 targets.”

Don’t know if I love the phrase “difficult to overlook,” but alright. Also — while the list evaluates the top 101 players regardless of position, it does seem odd that center Frank Ragnow didn’t show up, in my humble opinion.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Speaking of St. Brown, you’re gonna love this rapid-fire Q&A with none other than Jamaal Williams.

  • While hanging out and gaming with our pal Jonathan Blevins (@BeardedBlevins), Tyreek Hill had some good things to say about the Lions.

  • More combine previews with detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman. This time he’s evaluating interior offensive linemen.

  • The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett released his first mock draft of the season.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...