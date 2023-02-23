Report: Lions signing DC Aaron Glenn to contract extension

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions are in the process of giving defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn a contract extension. Per Fowler, the deal is not done yet, but it’s expected to get done soon and should extend his deal for “multiple years.” Because coaching contracts are typically not made public, it’s unclear when his current deal expires.

Glenn is one of the more well-respected coaches in the Lions’ ranks due to his long NFL career as a cornerback and his ability to connect with players. That said, the Lions defense has struggled in his two years as the team’s defensive coordinator. In 2021, they ranked 31st in points allowed, and they only improved to 28th this past season.

At the same time, the Lions defense has been incredibly young in Glenn’s two years in Detroit, and they started to show significant improvement in the second half of the season. From Week 9 and beyond, the Lions allowed just 20.2 points per game (11th) and ranked 17th in defensive DVOA. Throughout it all, coach Dan Campbell’s confidence in Glenn never wavered.

“I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job,” Campbell said back in October. “He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense.”

Glenn has interviewed for multiple head coaching gigs over the past two seasons. He was a candidate for the Saints and Broncos jobs last year, and interviewed with the Colts and Cardinals this offseason.

While it’s certainly possible Glenn will eventually find that head coaching opportunity he’s seeking—maybe even as soon as next year—the Lions now have a little extra comfort knowing that they’ve sweetened the pot for Glenn in Detroit.