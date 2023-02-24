One of my favorite things to do when visiting other stadiums around the NFL is to see which jerseys are being worn. Is it the superstar quarterback? Maybe the longtime defensive captain? A team legend that hasn’t been on the field in over 20 years? I know that last one certainly applies to the Detroit Lions and their fans’ continued admiration of legendary running back Barry Sanders.

During the 2022 season, you still saw a lot of people walking around in number 20 jerseys, but maybe not as many as in years past. These aren’t the Lions of old, lacking star-power and top-notch talent. This roster is already miles ahead of where it was just a few years ago, with both the 2021 and 2022 draft classes accounting for a lot of the talent infusion. Now when you walk around the concourses of Ford Field on Sundays, you see a myriad of different jerseys on the backs of fans. Young, budding stars like wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are all pillars of the franchise that fans have quickly taken a liking to.

For the first time in what feels like a really long time, Lions fans may have quite the decision on their hands when it comes to what jersey they want for the 2023 season and beyond.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who will sell the most jerseys in 2023?

My answer: The football nerd in me wants to say Sewell (and will likely be the jersey I purchase myself once the Lions drop their new designs), but I think it will end up being Hutchinson. He is the hometown guy with deep ties to the metro-area as well as Ann Arbor, and with his recent uptick in advertisement spots—I’d say his stock is only ascending.

What about you? Who do you think will sell the most jerseys for the Lions in 2023? Let us know in the comments.