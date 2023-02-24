Last month, the USFL announced that for the 2023 season—the second in existence since their revival—Detroit will serve as one of four hub cities for games. That means Ford Field will be the home stadium for both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars. Since then, many locals have shown an interest and showing up to some of these games, as long as the tickets are affordable. Well, I have good news for those fans.

On Thursday, the USFL announced ticket prices for games at Ford Field, and they are ridiculously cheap. Per the announcement, the USFL is offering a season ticket package for both the Panthers and Stars combined—a total of nine games (five home Panthers games, four home Stars games), and here are the price packages for the entire season:

$100 for club seats

$75 sideline seats

$25 end zone seats

That means if you’re buying the most expensive seats, it’s costing you just over $11 per game. If you just want to get into the building, the $25 package is literally less than $3 per game.

If you’d rather dip your toe than commit to a full season, the individual game tickets are reasonable as well.

$40 for club seats

$25 sideline seats

$10 end zone seats

The 2023 USFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with the first game at Ford Field on Sunday, April 30. (Full USFL schedule here)

As of right now, tickets are not on sale yet. However, you can put down a deposit on tickets for $25 and receive priority seating right here.