Join our Detroit Lions call-in show this Saturday morning

As we move deeper and deeper into the offseason, we’re always looking for ways to expand our coverage and keep you all entertained during the lean days of football purgatory.

A few years ago, we started doing live Detroit Lions Q&A shows on the Greenroom app as a way to keep the Honolulu Blue flame burning during the offseason. Y’all seemed to like it, so we kept doing it. And as the app changed to Spotify Live, our audience only grew, and we started to get regular call-ins.

Unfortunately, our schedules get a little too busy during the season, so the shows go on hiatus from Summer to Winter, but it’s time to come out of our darkness retreat and return for some fun.

Starting this Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. ET, myself, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews will go live on the Spotify Live app and answer your questions for about 90 minutes. Unlike our Midweek Mailbag podcast or the written mailbag on the website, you can actually be part of the show by calling in, much like a radio show. And if you aren’t able to make it, we record the entire show and upload it to our podcast feed.

Sound like fun? Here’s how to join us:

Step 1: Download the Spotify Live app

Step 2: Follow @PrideOfDetroit (search for “Jeremy Reisman” if you can’t find it)

Step 3: Fire up the app at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday and look for our live show

From there, you can raise your hand if you want to join the caller queue, or you can just hang out, listen, and discuss in the live text chat room in the app.

If you have any other questions about how it all works, feel free to ask them in the comment section below. If not, we’ll see you Saturday morning!