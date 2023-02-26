Spring football can be really hit or miss. Some positions have much steeper drop-offs in talent than others, leading to diluted quality among teams that don’t have the same repertoire we’re used to seeing in NFL games. My expectations were low for the XFL entering this spring season after seeing lots of low quality from the AAF, USFL, and 2020 XFL. However, I’ve been quite surprised. Through two weeks, we’re already seeing some really entertaining showings from the league.

Question of the day: How many XFL games have you watched so far?

My answer: after last night, three games.

Not gonna lie, I didn’t know if I’d watch that many in the entire season. However, I watched the Seattle Sea Dragons’ debut against the D.C. Defenders in what turned out to be a narrow loss and found myself entertained. Then, I saw the highlights from the St. Louis Battlehawks’ 12-point comeback in the last two minutes of Week 1 and was captivated. Surely, Thursday night’s Sea Dragons-Battlehawks matchup was going to be must-watch football.

In yet another surprise, it lived up to my unrealistically high expectations. We saw A.J. McCarron lead a game-winning drive for the Battlehawks to go to 2-0, while the Sea Dragons find themselves likely being the most talented 0-2 team regardless of how the rest of the week shakes out.

After that, I think it’s going to be worth my time to turn on most games, at least in the background, like I did with Saturday night’s game between the Vegas Vipers and D.C. Defenders. This league has my attention, much to my surprise.

How many XFL games have you watched? Is my football desperation showing? Vote in the poll below and let us know.