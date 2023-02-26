Debating whether the Detroit Lions should draft Bijan Robinson

In last week’s mock draft roundup, our own Erik Schlitt pointed out the increase in draft analysts pairing the Detroit Lions with Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Since then, that pairing has hit the local market, as both The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy and the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett seemed to advocate for the pick.

On the debut of our Spotify Live Q&A show—our offseason Detroit Lions call-in show—we debated this topic at length, weighing the pros of adding a dynamic weapon in the run and pass game vs. the risk of using high draft resources on a position of low value and high injury risk. Myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews try to tackle the debate from every possible angle.

That’s the topic that kicks off this week’s show, but that’s far from the only topic we discuss. Here’s a listener’s guide to the return of our Spotify Live show:

Will the Lions extend Jared Goff and how much will it cost? (22:00)

Would they be better served drafting a quarterback sooner vs. later? (24:30)

Breaking down the Lions’ best offseason options on the offensive line ( 34:00)

Should the Lions spend a huge majority of their picks on defense? ( 43:30)

If Devon Witherspoon is there at 6, should the Lions take him or try to trade down? (53:00)

Could the Lions fix their secondary with a Jalen Ramsey trade that could include Jeff Okudah? (59:00)

