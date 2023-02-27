It’s officially 2023 NFL Combine week, as the next wave of NFL players have already started to descend upon Indianapolis for one of the most important weeks of their professional lives. Even though it seems like more and more players opt out of the on-field drills, this week still holds massive importance for these draft prospects as they meet individually with teams, provide critical medical information, and flash their personalities to the media.
The NFL keeps tweaking the Combine schedule, both to accommodate the players the best, while also trying to make this a television event worth watching. This year, the main difference is that they have moved all the skill position players’ on-field drills to the weekend, as that’s what people enjoy watching the most.
But there have been other little adjustments here and there, so here’s a full outlook of the 2023 NFL Combine schedule, including when and where you can watch.
Note: If I’m being completely honest, there’s not much information for fans to consume until Wednesday, when the players start meeting with the media. For Detroit Lions fans, Wednesday is also when GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will speak to the media. On-field drills—and NFL Network’s live coverage of the event—start on Thursday.
Monday, Feb. 27
Defensive linemen and linebackers
- Registration
- Pre-exams
- Orientation
- Team interviews
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Defensive linemen and linebackers
- Medical exams
- Team interviews
Defensive backs and special teamers
- Registration
- Pre-exams
- Orientation
- Team interviews
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Registration
- Team interviews
Wednesday, March 1
- Lions GM Brad Holmes at the podium at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Lions coach Dan Campbell at the podium at 4:30 p.m. ET
For the rest of the press conference schedule, click here.
Defensive linemen and linebackers
- Medical exams
- Media interviews
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
Defensive backs and special teamers
- Medical exams
- Team interviews
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Pre-exam
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
Offensive line and running backs
- Registration
- Orientation
- Team interviews
Thursday, March 2 — Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET
Defensive linemen and linebackers
- On-field drills
- Measurements
Defensive backs and special teamers
- Media interviews
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Medical exams
- Broadcast interviews
Offensive line and running backs
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
Friday, March 3 — Televised on NFL Network (3 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)
Defensive backs and special teamers
- On-field drills
- Measurements
Defensive linemen and linebackers
- Bench press
- Broadcast interviews
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Media interviews
- Team interviews
Offensive line and running backs
- Medical exams
- Broadcast interviews
Saturday, March 4 — Televised on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- On-field drills
- Measurements
Defensive backs and special teamers
- Bench press
- Broadcast interviews
Offensive line and running backs
- Media interviews
- Team interviews
Sunday, March 5 — Televised on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)
Offensive line and running backs
- On-field drills
- Measurements
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Bench press
Monday, March 6
Offensive line and running backs
- Bench press
If you’re more of a visual consumer:
Here’s a link to all the NFL Draft prospects invited to the Combine. (Note: There are some that end up backing out at the last minute.)
