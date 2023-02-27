It’s officially 2023 NFL Combine week, as the next wave of NFL players have already started to descend upon Indianapolis for one of the most important weeks of their professional lives. Even though it seems like more and more players opt out of the on-field drills, this week still holds massive importance for these draft prospects as they meet individually with teams, provide critical medical information, and flash their personalities to the media.

The NFL keeps tweaking the Combine schedule, both to accommodate the players the best, while also trying to make this a television event worth watching. This year, the main difference is that they have moved all the skill position players’ on-field drills to the weekend, as that’s what people enjoy watching the most.

But there have been other little adjustments here and there, so here’s a full outlook of the 2023 NFL Combine schedule, including when and where you can watch.

Note: If I’m being completely honest, there’s not much information for fans to consume until Wednesday, when the players start meeting with the media. For Detroit Lions fans, Wednesday is also when GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will speak to the media. On-field drills—and NFL Network’s live coverage of the event—start on Thursday.

Monday, Feb. 27

Defensive linemen and linebackers

Registration

Pre-exams

Orientation

Team interviews

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Defensive linemen and linebackers

Medical exams

Team interviews

Defensive backs and special teamers

Registration

Pre-exams

Orientation

Team interviews

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

Registration

Team interviews

Wednesday, March 1

Lions GM Brad Holmes at the podium at 4:15 p.m. ET

Lions coach Dan Campbell at the podium at 4:30 p.m. ET

For the rest of the press conference schedule, click here.

Defensive linemen and linebackers

Medical exams

Media interviews

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Defensive backs and special teamers

Medical exams

Team interviews

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

Pre-exam

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Offensive line and running backs

Registration

Orientation

Team interviews

Thursday, March 2 — Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET

Defensive linemen and linebackers

On-field drills

Measurements

Defensive backs and special teamers

Media interviews

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

Medical exams

Broadcast interviews

Offensive line and running backs

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Friday, March 3 — Televised on NFL Network (3 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)

Defensive backs and special teamers

On-field drills

Measurements

Defensive linemen and linebackers

Bench press

Broadcast interviews

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

Media interviews

Team interviews

Offensive line and running backs

Medical exams

Broadcast interviews

Saturday, March 4 — Televised on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

On-field drills

Measurements

Defensive backs and special teamers

Bench press

Broadcast interviews

Offensive line and running backs

Media interviews

Team interviews

Sunday, March 5 — Televised on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET)

Offensive line and running backs

On-field drills

Measurements

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends

Bench press

Monday, March 6

Offensive line and running backs

Bench press

If you’re more of a visual consumer:

Here’s a link to all the NFL Draft prospects invited to the Combine. (Note: There are some that end up backing out at the last minute.)