Is the Anthony Richardson hype train out of control?

We’re now just two months out from the 2023 NFL Draft, and you can already sense a seismic shift at the top of many draftniks’ big boards. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson seems to have garnered the most discussion as of late. The 21-year-old quarterback only started one season for the Gators, and it was an extremely chaotic season.

His play was undeniably inconsistent—sometimes unbelievably electric, other times completely ineffective. But throughout it all, he flashed incredible traits: his rocket arm capable of making any NFL throw, his quick feet capable of finding and exploiting any rushing lane given up by the defense, and his stout frame making him an incredibly tough player to take down.

In recent weeks, his stock among NFL analysts has skyrocketed, and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the perfect example. Early in the week, Jeremiah mocked Richardson to the Detroit Lions at pick 18. By that same Friday, he said this in a conference call:

“He is not going to be there when it’s all said and done when the Lions pick with their second pick”

Jeremiah is far from alone in that opinion, as I have seen many people claim Richardson won’t get out of the top 10 and Jeremiah even said that he believes several teams have him as QB2 on their boards.

So on this week’s PODcast, we discuss whether the hype train for Richardson is getting out of control, and if it would even make sense for the Lions to take a chance on a player like him. That discussion begins around the 33:40 mark.

