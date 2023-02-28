New Detroit Lions uniforms not coming until ‘probably’ 2024

The long wait for new Detroit Lions uniforms... will have to wait another year. Lions team president Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press this week that they are hoping to work with Nike to have a new design for the 2024 season.

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood said. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so (Lions chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024.”

The news comes as a minor disappointment, given that the Lions have teased a new uniform could be coming this year. At last year’s NFL owners meetings, Wood said they had put together a committee to gather feedback and start on designing. Then just a month ago, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown teased fans that new uniforms were “coming soon.”

But it’s not all bad news for Lions fans seeking something new for the Lions in 2023. Wood also revealed that Detroit will have a new alternate helmet this season.

“We will have a new alternative helmet though this year. We didn’t do that (last season),” Wood said.

The Lions have been eligible for new uniforms for a couple years now, as NFL rules state teams can change designs every five years. The last unveiling of new uniforms came in 2017. While that release was very popular at the time, many have complained since of a difficulty reading the numbers, among other things (the WCF patch and a desire for a black uniform).

Wood did not reveal any of the changes coming in 2024, but did promise that the design is “an interesting overhaul.”