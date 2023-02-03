In only year two of the rebuild, the Detroit Lions surpassed most people’s expectations and finished the 2022 season on an 8-2 tear. Consequently, the rest of the league took notice, and the Lions had four players represent Detroit at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Center Frank Ragnow, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, and quarterback Jared Goff all took part in the new and improved Pro Bowl games. After watching the first night of the new iteration, I can confidently say that the NFL got this right. Seeing Sewell and Ragnow try to toss a water balloon without popping it, and seeing St. Brown hit a flip into a Las Vegas pool while also catching a football, made it worth tuning in.

The next step for this young team? All-Pro selections.

The Pro Bowl is great and all. Players still love being selected, and it definitely looked like they were having fun with the new format of the weekend. However, earning an All-Pro selection is the recognition players really covet. And for the Lions, they currently only have three players on their roster that have earned such honors during their career. Ragnow and Jack Fox were named second-team All-Pros in 2020 and punt returner Kalif Raymond was a second-team All-Pro this season.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Brad Holmes’ draft pick will be the first All-Pro?

My answer: With how talented the Lions’ young core is, you could go in a bunch of directions here. With that said, I am choosing the aforementioned Pro Bowl tackle who is still only 22 years old—Penei Sewell.

It only seems logical, after Sewell seemingly just missed the cut in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson remains the best right tackle in the NFL, but in my clearly biased opinion—Sewell should have been on this year’s second team. With how his game is progressing, it is likely only a matter of time before he can call himself an All-Pro.

What about you? Who will be the first of Brad Holmes’ draft picks to earn All-Pro honors? Let us know in the comments.