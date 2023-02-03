2023 Senior Bowl game preview: Players to watch at Lions’ position of need

On Thursday, the week of Senior Bowl practices came to a close. That three-day stretch is an invaluable process for the NFL Draft, as coaches can put their players in any and all types of situations to test their resolve and abilities in several different facets of the game.

But for you—avid Detroit Lions fan and NFL scout amateur—we’re only given a very small window into practices through the focused camera angles that are not controlled by us.

That changes on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET when these same set of players will take this week of practice and see how much of those skills they can transfer to a game situation. The actual 2023 Senior Bowl game will be televised on NFL Network then, giving the general public a better opportunity to see their favorite draft prospects actually compete in a real, football way. With only the NFL Combine and Pro Days ahead, this is truly the last game these players will play before starting their NFL careers.

So to help prepare you for Saturday’s game, we brought back our First Byte podcast to talk with our very own draft expert Erik Schlitt. For the majority of the show, we went through the Lions’ biggest needs—guard, running back, backup quarterback, cornerback, defensive tackle—and talked about the best prospects in Mobile that could fit those needs, the strength and weaknesses of those prospects, and where the Lions could possibly draft them.

Check out our conversation below:

