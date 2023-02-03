2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Game of the Year

For a 9-8 season, the Detroit Lions’ 2022 campaign will be one we don’t soon forget. After a miserable 1-6 start that had many questioning whether the right people were in place to lead this franchise, the Lions rattled off eight wins in the next 10. Even when the Lions were losing early in the season, they often produced entertaining games with a high-flying offense and intense finishes. In other words, thet Lions produced a lot of long-lasting memories in the 2022 season.

But which game was the best? Obviously, that can be interpreted several different ways. Are you basing it on the best Lions performance? The most entertaining game? The most important game? Or the most unforgettable game?

We here at Pride of Detroit don’t like to give those answers for you. Our fifth Pride of Detroit Award is fully open to interpretation, because it’s more fun that way.

Previously:

Here are our nominees for 2022 Detroit Lions Game of the Year:

John Whiticar

Week 18 vs. the Packers (20-16 win)

Some will judge me for picking a game where the Lions were already out of playoff contention, but this game was the epitome of what the Lions are building. The NFL chose the Lions—in their first prime time game of the season—as the team to close out the regular season. All eyes were on Detroit, and they didn’t disappoint. The Green Bay Packers stole the spotlight entering the week, with numerous talking heads going on and on about the Packers’ season turnaround, completely ignoring the team on the opposite sideline that had done the very same thing. It looked like a forgone conclusion that Aaron Rodgers would book another ticket to the playoffs and further bolster his legacy. The Lions had a different legacy in mind. Bye, Aaron.

Hamza Baccouche

Thanksgiving vs. Bills (25-28 loss)

Man, there are so many to choose from. I think I’ll go with the Bills game, even though it was a loss. The Lions were just beginning their rebound and while the common opinion was that they had turned things around, very few expected them to compete with Buffalo. Beyond just the team performance, Tony Romo’s voice saying “THESE AREN’T YOUR SAME OLD LIONS ANYMORE” echoes in my head on a daily basis. I hate the idea of moral victories, as far as they go, this game was near the top. It felt like a win, and was a strong turning point with regards to the national opinion of the Lions.

Ryan Mathews

Week 18 vs. the Packers (20-16 win)

Without anything to play for besides pride, the Detroit Lions season ended with them dragging the Green Bay Packers down into the deep, dark abyss and drowning Titletown’s playoff hopes in the process. There were more dominant performances against the likes of Jacksonville and Minnesota in Week 13 and 14 respectively, but this is the one we’ll look back at years from now as the turning point of this franchise—and potentially the NFC North.

Morgan Cannon

Week 18 vs. the Packers (20-16 win)

There were some really decisive wins that were stress-free and fun, but I am going with the Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers. It was a statement win on a national stage, and the Lions young core balled out. As left tackle Taylor Decker said in his mic’d up segment, there is a new king in the north.

Erik Schlitt

Week 18 vs. the Packers (20-16 win)

For as much chest beating as I did leading up to the Lions Week 18 showdown with the Packers, how could I pick any other?

The game was full of big plays from a variety of core players. Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks. Kerby Joseph had a tide-changing interception. Jared Goff’s bomb to Kalif Raymond. Jamaal Williams breaking Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing touchdown record (17). The hook-and-ladder between Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift where Penei Sewell buried his block. DJ Chark’s two fourth down conversions, including the game-sealer. The list goes on.

In the end, for me, this game has the potential to be a franchise-defining win. A moment Lions fans will look back to and say, “that was the moment.”

Mike Payton

Week 14 vs. Vikings (34-23 win)

I’m going with the Lions Week 14 win over the Vikings. This game was huge for the Lions. They were favored over a team that had a much better record and it was a divisional game. The Lions loaded up the highlights Jameson Williams caught his first touchdown, C.J. Moore pulled off a massive fake punt from Lions territory, Jared Goff nicely completed 69% of his passes and Penei Sewell sealed the game with a big catch. What a day.

Alex Reno

Week 10 vs. Bears (31-30 win)

The Lions win at Lambeau to end the year was the icing on the cake, but let me make a case for the game that made it possible. Heading into this game, the Lions were coming off of only their second win of the season. With this win over the Bears, the Lions got their first winning streak and their first road win under Campbell. They would go on to win their next three out of four road games, setting a new narrative on how this team will perform away from home. This game also featured one of the most resilient performances of the Dan Campbell Era, coming back from a 14-point deficit in the second half.

Jeremy Reisman

Week 18 vs. Packers (20-16 win)

I nearly pick Lions vs. Jaguars, because that was simply Detroit’s best performance all year against a good team, but the season finale is one we will certainly never forget. Everyone already gave the reasons to pick this one. So, instead, just watch this cinematic experience of the game all over again: