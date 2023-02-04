 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday open thread: Which Senior Bowl prospect are you most excited to watch today?

We are running out of days to watch actual football. Don’t miss your chance.

By Alex Reno
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese's Senior Bowl Practice

As we wait for Super Bowl Sunday, we still have some football to check out while the NFL takes a break—no, I’m not talking about the Pro Bowl. Senior Bowl week is upon us, and after concluding a week of practices in Mobile, Alabama, it’s time to watch the best senior prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft compete today.

You can watch Senior Bowl coverage on NFL Network starting at 2:30 p.m. ET today.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Senior Bowl prospect are you most excited to watch today?

My answer: Daiyan Henley

The Lions have gotten some decent production out of their linebacker group relative to the amount of resources they’ve spent. Alex Anzalone has had an up-and-down time here, but more recently has really come along as the leader of that unit. The Lions also spent a late-round pick on Malcolm Rodriguez last year and he has more than outperformed his expectations. But what would this unit look like if they spent a little more? Perhaps a high-end free agent or an early round pick?

Houston LB Daiyan Henley is a guy that was expected to go in the early Day 3 range by many, but he could have already worked his way up into Day 2 discussion this week after turning some heads. If there were any question marks surrounding Henley’s ability to drop back in coverage against top competition, he’s answered them.

Your turn.

