As we wait for Super Bowl Sunday, we still have some football to check out while the NFL takes a break—no, I’m not talking about the Pro Bowl. Senior Bowl week is upon us, and after concluding a week of practices in Mobile, Alabama, it’s time to watch the best senior prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft compete today.

You can watch Senior Bowl coverage on NFL Network starting at 2:30 p.m. ET today.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Senior Bowl prospect are you most excited to watch today?

My answer: Daiyan Henley

The Lions have gotten some decent production out of their linebacker group relative to the amount of resources they’ve spent. Alex Anzalone has had an up-and-down time here, but more recently has really come along as the leader of that unit. The Lions also spent a late-round pick on Malcolm Rodriguez last year and he has more than outperformed his expectations. But what would this unit look like if they spent a little more? Perhaps a high-end free agent or an early round pick?

Houston LB Daiyan Henley is a guy that was expected to go in the early Day 3 range by many, but he could have already worked his way up into Day 2 discussion this week after turning some heads. If there were any question marks surrounding Henley’s ability to drop back in coverage against top competition, he’s answered them.

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley being a stud in coverage: Take One pic.twitter.com/GS72ehhrTN — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 2, 2023

.@WSUCougarFB LB Daiyan Henley has batted 1.000 during LB/Rb 1-on-1s today. Excelling in every matchup #SeniorBowl — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) February 1, 2023

.@WSUCougarFB LB Daiyan Henley with a nice pass break-up on a route ran by @IlliniFootball RB Chase Brown. Henley has shown so far the ability to cover downfield @seniorbowl.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/U67iH7QTuL — PewterReport (@PewterReport) February 1, 2023

Your turn.