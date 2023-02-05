According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is no longer being considered for the Arizona Cardinals head coach vacancy. Per Fowler, the Cardinals have started to let candidates know that they are out of the running, and Glenn was one of those contacted, along with the likes of Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Glenn was reportedly being considered as a finalist for the Cardinals job, but it’s unclear whether he ever had a second interview with the team.

While the Cardinals job is no longer on the table for Glenn, he remains one of many candidates for the Indianapolis Colts job. The Lions' defensive coordinator is one of eight different candidates to have had two interviews for the job. Indianapolis is expected to go through stage three of their interviews, but as of Sunday night, it is unclear who the finalists for the job are.

