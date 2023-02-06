Watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown wins Best Catch competition at 2023 Pro Bowl

The Detroit Lions were well-represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl and with the newly revamped format, we got to see all four Lions players having fun and showing off their athleticism. While the NFC flag football team that included Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Frank Ragnow came up short in their game, the NFC team won the Gridiron Gauntlet with Penei Sewell leading off the competition, and St. Brown did catch a touchdown in the third flag football game.

But that touchdown wasn’t the highlight of St. Brown’s Pro Bowl, as he also won the Best Catch competition—which is essentially the NFL’s version of a Slam Dunk contest.

For those who didn’t catch the event, here’s how it went down. During the week, St. Brown and his three competitors pre-taped a creative “best catch” that was broadcast on Thursday night. Fans voted and two of the four would advance to the “best catch final” on Sunday.

Here were the two catches St. Brown submitted for the Thursday voting:

St. Brown got enough votes to advance and he would face off against the Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs in the final, with each getting a chance to perform two more catches in front of the live audience. They would be judged by former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Snoop Dogg, and for some reason, comedian Pete Davidson.

St. Brown was up first and would be receiving passes from NFL superstar Michael Vick. Here’s his catch:

Diggs was up next, and instead of sticking with Vick as the quarterback, he opted to insert his brother Trevon Diggs (Cowboys cornerback) as his thrower. It unsurprisingly failed miserably.

So, basically, for his second attempt, all St. Brown needed to do in order to win the event was make a moderate-level catch. But St. Brown, always the entertainer, wasn’t going to take the easy win. For his second catch, St. Brown also included his brother Equanimeous (Bears wide receiver) in the show.

Here’s what they produced:

Diggs’ second catch attempt was even more disastrous than his first and St. Brown easily walked away with the win.

Congrats to the Sun God on winning the first-ever Best Catch competition.