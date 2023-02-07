The season is over but Detroit Lions rookies are still showing up on awards lists.

CBS Sports Chris Trapasso created a unique list of awards for first-year players. Although the Lions didn’t make his list of “official” rookie awards, they did rake in the awards for some other important titles.

First, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was awarded Best Past Rusher.

“Hutchinson took some time to acclimate to the pro game, then he started rushing the quarterback like he was back in the Big Ten,” Trapasso wrote. “From Week 7 on, Hutchinson registered multiple pressures in every single game throughout the rest of the season, and that included seven games with three or more pressures.”

Trapasso points out the second overall pick had only one game with one pressure or less, though he wasn’t in the same category as Aldon Smith or Nick Bosa — first-year first-round rushers who were immediately on the elite level. But a title of some sort on this list is not so unexpected — he was named an Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist two weeks ago

Next up, Malcolm Rodriguez was named Most Reliable Linebacker.

“Rodriguez was a very reliable tackler and registered 87 of them on just 611 snaps with eight tackles for loss, and he only allowed one touchdown in his coverage area,” Trapasso continued. “He defeated blocks well in the box and was not a liability in coverage. Plenty of range to his game too.”

Trapasso went as far as to say he liked Rodriguez’s performance all season long, versus what he saw from Devin Lloyd or Quay Walker — two first-round linebackers from last year.

Some more photos to enjoy from Amon-Ra St. Brown’s great performance at the Pro Bowl.

A big name is coming to the NFC North.

Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

This CBS Sports mock from Ryan Wilson follows the trend of predicting the Lions beef up the defense with their two first-round picks.

However, this mock from the 33rd Team Scouting department proposes the Carolina Panthers trade up for the Lions’ sixth pick to grab a quarterback.

Detroit News’ Justin Rogers delivered a really interesting dive into how James Houston’s game looks similar to Lions legend ‘Bubba’ Baker’s. ($)