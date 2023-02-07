2023 Detroit Lions offseason blueprint: Offense

The football offseason is long, torturous, and yawning wide before us. Past the Super Bowl in five days, you’re looking at maybe sucking on some XFL and USFL until the draft. It’s a grim prospect.

But the Detroit Lions have plenty to do. We’re just over a month out from NFL free agency, where the Lions will make their first major decisions on the shape of the future 2023 roster. They’ll be tasked with the decision to pay outstanding players like Jamaal Williams and DJ Chark or to look elsewhere for help.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re delivering the first part of our two-part offseason primer, with a special focus on the offense first. We’re talking about receivers, tight ends, linemen, and all the rest. We break down the roster as it stands, what the Lions must do with each corps, what they should address in free agency, and what they should save for the draft.

We also tackle the news of the latest Lions coaching hire in Scottie Montgomery, plus the continuing saga of the NFL coaching carousel, and whether it will snag defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. All that and more await you on the latest PODcast, and it’s free.

