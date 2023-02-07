2022 Detroit Lions awards: Play of the Year

Memorable seasons are made of memorable moments, and the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season was littered with them. Whether the Lions were running trick plays or executing to perfection in critical downs, there are several plays that define the Lions’ 9-8 season and won’t soon be forgotten.

So today’s 2022 Detroit Lions award—Play of the Year—will not be an easy one to choose.

Here’s a look at our staff’s nominations for the award.

Previously:

Ryan Mathews

Jared Goff to Brock Wright for a 51-yard TD vs. Jets

Made the Wright play on 4th down!#DETvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/RkLdogmS3S — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

This game will always be memorable because of the efforts from Detroit’s role players like John Cominsky and his consistent pass rush, Kalif Raymond’s punt return for a touchdown, and Brock Wright sealing the deal after an incredible play call from Ben Johnson—and perfect execution from Jared Goff and the offense.

Mike Payton

Jared Goff pass to Penei Sewell to ice game vs. Vikings

No. 58 reports as an eligible receiver. No. 58 is an eligible receiver.@peneisewell58 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/DiihvbkkeS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2022

The pass to Penei Sewell has to take it here. I know the hook and ladder was awesome and so was Jameson Williams’ first TD, but the balls on Ben Johnson to draw this play up at such a big moment and pull it off. You can’t beat that. My only regret is that we may never know if Sewell would have been able to take it to the house had they told him not to dive. I think he would have.

Hamza Baccouche

Jeff Okudah pick six vs. Bears

So many to choose from here—I’m going to go with Jeff Okudah’s pick-six during the Lions’ fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears. Somehow, in a game in which the Lions truly began their turnaround, they also hit their lowest point. Those second and third quarters were ugly to watch, but the comeback win kickstarted the rest of the season and that doesn’t happen without Okudah’s big play. Honorable mention to Brock Wright’s fourth-down catch against the Jets, which was a huge moment that the Lions are usually on the wrong end of, in what felt like a playoff game.

Erik Schlitt

Jared Goff pass to Penei Sewell to ice game vs. Vikings

This was by far the hardest decision I made in this end-of-season awards series of articles. I had over 10 plays that immediately jumped to my mind and narrowing them down was a fun-filled chore. I rewatched all the plays I deemed worthy, and my final decision was based on uniqueness, size of the moment, and what brought me the biggest joy.

In the end, the Sewell reception had it all. A big man catch and rumble. A clutch play when the team needed one. Sewell’s intelligence to stay in bounds and keep the clock running. His “don’t even try it” helmet smack on the Vikings defender that took a swipe at the ball after the play. The guts offensive coordinator Ben Johnson showed to make that call at that moment. An absolute thing of beauty.

John Whiticar

Jared Goff pass to Penei Sewell to ice game vs. Vikings

If the Lions failed to convert this third-and-7, they would be looking at a punt, giving the Minnesota Vikings a chance to drive down the field for yet another comeback. Not only did the Lions convert the play to wrap up the game, but they threw it to their star right tackle. Not a receiver, not a running back, not a tight end. Game on the line, and Penei Sewell is your go-to guy. Any lineman catching a football is art, but this was a masterpiece.

Morgan Cannon

Hook and ladder vs. Packers to set up game-winning play

The hook and lateral play on the Lions’ final offensive series in Week 18. Seeing Sewell get out in space to absolutely blast safety Darnell Savage was a thing of beauty. I loved everything about that play, and will likely remember that moment for a long, long time.

Jeremy Reisman

Jared Goff pass to Penei Sewell to ice game vs. Vikings

The staff did a good job tackling all of the top options here, but there is only one play this season that had me breaking press box etiquette. When I realized Jared Goff was about to pass the ball to a charging Penei Sewell, I was loudly cackling with excitement. And to be quite honest, I’m not sure there was a better show of athleticism from any Lions player the entire season (Hutchinson’s interception against the Giants comes close).

But just in case you think we missed any of the best plays of the year, the Lions put together a pretty awesome montage of the best moments.

