I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re sixty minutes of NFL football away from the offseason. We saw the last of the Detroit Lions for the 2022 season in the Pro Bowl games on Sunday, and most eyes are already on the draft. In the meantime, we still have the pinnacle of American culture to look forward to in Super Bowl 57.

Question of the day: Which team are you rooting for in Super Bowl 57?

My answer: Philadelphia Eagles, without a doubt.

Two weeks ago, when I asked who you’re rooting for in the conference championship games, I mentioned that the Eagles were a close second to the Bengals in my book, and now that the Bengals are out, it’s Fly Eagles Fly. I stand by what I said in that the Eagles are a fun team who are so easy to root for. They boast such a rich array of personalities on their roster and on their coaching staff, as we’ve gotten to see a feisty side of head coach Nick Sirianni in recent weeks. For crying out loud, their linemen released an entire Christmas album. How could you not love these guys?

Plus, similar to two weeks ago, I still can’t stand Patrick Mahomes. I’m a sucker for a good underdog, so Jalen Hurts has captivated my rooting interest as far as the big game goes. Culminating his comeback story with a Super Bowl ring this early in his career would be one heck of an arc, and such a good setup for a rivalry between two quarterbacks who will be doing damage across the league for years to come.

Ultimately, I’m always rooting for a good, close game in the playoffs first and foremost. However, beyond that, go Eagles. Who are you rooting for this Sunday? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts.