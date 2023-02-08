Detroit Lions make several changes to their coaching staff for 2023 season

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced several coaching changes to their staff for the 2023 season. Most of the changes were simply changes in titles, but they also confirmed the hiring of new assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

Additionally, they announced that they’ve hired Dre Thompson as their new WCF minority coaching assistant/defensive quality control coach. Thompson is entering his second year of coaching in the NFL after serving in a fellowship role with the Broncos last year.

Here’s a closer look at some of the title changes also announced on Wednesday:

Tanner Engstrand

Former title: TE coach/Passing game coordinator

New title: Passing game coordinator

With the hiring of Steve Heiden as the team’s new tight ends coach, Engstrand is now freed up to a more all-encompassing role of passing game coordinator.

J.T. Barrett

Former title: Offensive assistant

New title: Assistant QB coach

Last year, the Lions hired Barrett to be an offensive assistant, often serving as an extra arm for the quarterback room. Now he’ll work even more intimately with the group behind quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell.

Steve Oliver

Former title: Offensive quality control

New title: Assistant OL coach

Oliver has been with the team for the past two seasons. He actually played as an offensive lineman at the University of San Diego and was coached by Hank Fraley in 2012. Now he’ll work alongside him.

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Former title: WCT Minority Coaching Assistantship

New title: Assistant LB coach

After getting cut during training camp last year, Dion Hamilton joined the coaching staff ranks. He coached defensive backs during the Senior Bowl last week, but he’ll move back to his playing position to assist Kelvin Sheppard with the linebackers.

Brian Duker

Former title: Safeties coach

New title: DBs coach

Duker essentially assumed the DB coach role last year when the Lions fired Aubrey Pleasant midseason in 2022. Even though the Lions hired Dre Bly as their cornerbacks coach, Duker’s new title suggests a small promotion and he’ll work in both defensive back rooms.