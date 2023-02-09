Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.

But another cool part of the Lions’ mic’d up production is that it occasionally captures interesting conversations between Lions and other players across the NFL. That was the case this weekend when the Lions posted an interesting exchange between Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby.

Here is the entire exchange the Lions posted. Though it’s worth noting they clearly cut some part of the conversation out.

Crosby: “I was going to say, Dan Campbell seems like the man.”

Sewell: “He’s a great guy, bro.”

[editing cut]

Sewell: “Like, he’s been through it, so you know what I mean?”

Crosby: “You can respect that.”

[editing cut]

Crosby: “I grew up in Michigan, so...”

Sewell: “Oh, for real?”

Crosby: “And I went to Eastern Michigan, so I grew up a Lions fan.”

Crosby’s interest in the Lions is natural because, as he says, he grew up in Michigan as a Lions fan. But the exchange almost feels like him wanting to be a part of the organization. That is, of course, speculation on my part. And it’s worth noting that Crosby signed a four-year extension last year that has him under contract in Las Vegas through the 2026 season.

In other words, don’t expect Crosby to be a Lion anytime soon. Still, it’s always nice to hear positive exchanges about the Lions, even short ones like this.

You can watch the exchange here around the 5:20 mark: