Lions mailbag: What is the future of Jeff Okudah?

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the fifth-year option amounts for the 2020 NFL Draft first-round picks. That means the Detroit Lions now have a couple of months to decide on the fate of cornerback Jeff Okudah.

To be clear, Okudah is under contract for 2023 no matter what they decide to do with his fifth-year option. However, the Lions must decide by May 1 whether they want to activate Okudah’s 2024 option, which would cost them $11.5 million in guaranteed money.

On the latest midweek mailbag podcast with myself and Erik Schlitt, we discuss the decision facing the Lions, and Okudah’s future beyond that choice. While it seems unlikely the Lions pick up that option, is there still a chance Okudah can be a regular starter in 2023 and beyond? What do we make of his benching towards the end of the season?

That topic kicks off our second segment on the podcast, starting around the 22:30 mark.

Other topics on this week’s show: