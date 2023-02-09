 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Honors show: How to watch, TV channel, start time, nominees, more

3 Detroit Lions are nominated for awards at the 2023 NFL Honors event. Here’s how you can watch the show.

By Jeremy Reisman
11th Annual NFL Honors Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Honors ceremony celebrates the best performances of the 2022 season, and that could be big news for the Detroit Lions. There are three Lions up for awards on Thursday night. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is up for Assistant Coach of the Year while Aidan Hutchinson is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff is the Lions’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The winners have been decided by a panel of Associated Press NFL voters and will be announced during the NFL Honors show Thursday night.

Here’s all the information you need to catch the award show live on Thursday, February 9.

List of the awards presented and the finalists (where applicable)

  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (all 32 nominees here)
  • Best Moment of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

  • AP Most Valuable Player

Nominees:

  • Bills QB Josh Allen
  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow
  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

  • AP Coach of the Year

Nominees:

  • Giants’ Brian Daboll
  • Jaguars’ Doug Pederson
  • 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Nominees:

  • Lions OC Ben Johnson
  • 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
  • Eagles OC Shane Steichen

  • AP Comeback Player of the Year

Nominees:

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley
  • 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
  • Seahawks QB Geno Smith

  • AP Offensive Player of the Year

Nominees:

  • Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

  • AP Defensive Player of the Year

Nominees:

  • 49ers DE Nick Bosa
  • Chiefs DT Chris Jones
  • Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Nominees:

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy
  • Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker
  • Jets WR Garrett Wilson

  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nominees:

  • Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
  • Jets CB Sauce Gardners
  • Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

How to watch 2023 NFL Honors

When: Thursday, February 9 — 9 p.m. ET
Where: Symphony Hall — Phoenix, AZ
TV channel: NBC, NFL Network
Online streaming: Peacock app

