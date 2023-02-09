The 2023 NFL Honors ceremony celebrates the best performances of the 2022 season, and that could be big news for the Detroit Lions. There are three Lions up for awards on Thursday night. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is up for Assistant Coach of the Year while Aidan Hutchinson is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff is the Lions’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.
The winners have been decided by a panel of Associated Press NFL voters and will be announced during the NFL Honors show Thursday night.
Here’s all the information you need to catch the award show live on Thursday, February 9.
List of the awards presented and the finalists (where applicable)
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (all 32 nominees here)
- Best Moment of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- Bud Light Celly of the Year
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- AP Most Valuable Player
Nominees:
- Bills QB Josh Allen
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- AP Coach of the Year
Nominees:
- Giants’ Brian Daboll
- Jaguars’ Doug Pederson
- 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Nominees:
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
Nominees:
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
Nominees:
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees:
- 49ers DE Nick Bosa
- Chiefs DT Chris Jones
- Cowboys DE Micah Parsons
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Nominees:
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy
- Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker
- Jets WR Garrett Wilson
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Nominees:
- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Jets CB Sauce Gardners
- Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
How to watch 2023 NFL Honors
When: Thursday, February 9 — 9 p.m. ET
Where: Symphony Hall — Phoenix, AZ
TV channel: NBC, NFL Network
Online streaming: Peacock app
Loading comments...