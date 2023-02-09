The 2023 NFL Honors ceremony celebrates the best performances of the 2022 season, and that could be big news for the Detroit Lions. There are three Lions up for awards on Thursday night. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is up for Assistant Coach of the Year while Aidan Hutchinson is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff is the Lions’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The winners have been decided by a panel of Associated Press NFL voters and will be announced during the NFL Honors show Thursday night.

Here’s all the information you need to catch the award show live on Thursday, February 9.

List of the awards presented and the finalists (where applicable)

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year ( all 32 nominees here )

Best Moment of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Most Valuable Player

Nominees:

Bills QB Josh Allen

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

AP Coach of the Year

Nominees:

Giants’ Brian Daboll

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Nominees:

Lions OC Ben Johnson

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Eagles OC Shane Steichen

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Nominees:

Giants RB Saquon Barkley

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Seahawks QB Geno Smith

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Nominees:

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Nominees:

49ers DE Nick Bosa

Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Nominees:

49ers QB Brock Purdy

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker

Jets WR Garrett Wilson

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nominees:

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Jets CB Sauce Gardners

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

How to watch 2023 NFL Honors

When: Thursday, February 9 — 9 p.m. ET

Where: Symphony Hall — Phoenix, AZ

TV channel: NBC, NFL Network

Online streaming: Peacock app