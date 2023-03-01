Detroit Lions adopting ‘villain’ mentality for 2023

The Detroit Lions have long been considered the lovable losers of the NFL. They don’t truly have a two-way rival, and, historically, most teams don’t see them as a threat.

However, with the way the Lions finished last season—going 8-2 down the stretch—there’s a good chance people are going to start paying attention to Detroit headed into 2023. But just in case some NFL teams haven’t gotten the memo, Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it plain to see anyone at this year’s NFL Combine:

Little by little, Brad Holmes has been flashing more and more swag.



I love it. pic.twitter.com/30MCGk5ba7 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) March 1, 2023

The Lions are adopting a “villain” mentality. No more feel good stories in Detroit. They’re coming for your lunch money this year.

“This is something that we kinda came up with over time just inside our personnel and scouting department,” Holmes told Peter Schrager on ‘Good Morning Football’ on Wednesday. “It’s just about what we’re all about, what we’re trying to find (in the draft), and the guys that fit our culture. I can’t give out too much, but it’s something that’s within our building and then it’s on our walls. It’s something that we believe in.”

We know the Lions have valued hard-working, high-character players under Holmes and company. Is this a sign the Lions may be seeking some players with a little more attitude and edginess? Could a new era of Detroit Bad Boys be coming in 2023? And where the hell can we buy this awesome hoodie?

Maybe we’ll get some of those answers during Holmes’ press conference on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. ET.