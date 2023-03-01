A couple weeks ago, we were able to spend about 10 minutes with Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for a conversation about the season finale, the Packers rivalry, and the favorite moments from his rookie season.

On Tuesday, we were able to continue our offseason interview series of the biggest stars on the Lions team. This time Pro Bowl receiver Amon-Ra joined us virtually to talk about his offseason, his thoughts on new uniforms, recruiting Jalen Ramsey, and the Lions coaching staff.

We know that St. Brown is a huge fan of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but many of us can see the writing on the wall with him. At some point, he’s going to get his shot at a head coaching gig. So we asked St. Brown about the man who appears to be Johnson’s potential successor, passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

“I love Tanner,” St. Brown said. “He’s an awesome guy, awesome coach. He really understands football, he understands the pass game. He’s super detailed when he coaches. He goes through film with us a lot during the season with the wideouts and the tight ends and whatnot.”

Other topics we discussed with St. Brown.

What St. Brown did when he heard Johnson was coming back (0:55)

Where does the motivation come from now that he’s receiving praise? (3:00)

Recruiting Jalen Ramsey and talks with the Rams CB at the Pro Bowl (5:00)

New uniform talk: Any updates? What would he want in them? Favorite current Lions uniforms? (5:40)

Podcasting with his brother. Future guests? (7:30)

Who is the most underappreciated player on the Lions? (9:45)

Best road meal this year? (10:30)

Best restaurants in Detroit? (11:00)

Music tastes (12:00)

Favorite video games—and why he hates Madden these days (13:20)

Lions potentially playing in Germany (15:00)

Offseason plans (16:00)

Listen below:

