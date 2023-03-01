What a world we live in. The Detroit Lions are a trendy team among national media these days, and for good reason. After finishing the 2022 season 8-2 in the final 10 games, coach Dan Campbell’s team clawed their way back to a 9-8 record after starting the season 1-6. The common saying is that young teams simply take time to learn how to win games. And over the second half of the season—that is exactly what the Lions did.

They found ways to win on the road. They put away teams at home when they could have let their foot off the gas and allowed a team to climb back into the game. It was a stark contrast from Lions teams of the past, and people are taking notice, including oddsmakers in Las Vegas. As of today, Campbell is the favorite (+1100) to win Coach of the Year in 2023, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

On top of Campbell being the favorite, other members of the Lions’ roster are also included. Both running back D’Andre Swift (+5000) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (+3000) are mentioned under Comeback Player of the Year, while defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (+3000) is tied for 10th in Defensive Player of the Year odds. Quarterback Jared Goff (+3500) is getting some love—currently tied for 13th for Most Valuable Player.

The excitement surrounding the Lions is already reaching previously unseen heights, and March only just began. It will be interesting to see how things progress once free agency and the draft kick into high gear.

You can find all of DraftKings’ odds for the 2023 NFL season here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

