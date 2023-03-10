2023 Detroit Lions free agency news, rumor trackers

At any minute, Detroit Lions free agency news could come rushing in.

Currently, teams can re-sign their own players whenever they come to an agreement with that player. However, the bigger news and rumors will begin on Monday, March 13. At noon, teams will be permitted to start negotiating with the agents of players on expiring contracts. Then, two days later on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, teams can start putting pen to paper.

In other words, over the next few days, the news and rumors should be coming in at a fast pace. From a consumer’s standpoint, it can be dizzying trying to keep up. What teams have Jamaal Williams visited? Which players’ agents have the Lions spoken to thus far? Which players remain unsigned?

We’re going to keep track of it all right here in this post. Every bit of news, rumors, signings, and visits will be tracked here chronologically. And when a signing—or even an agreement to terms—happens, it’ll be logged both here and in our 2023 Detroit Lions offseason tracker. And to separate those big moments from the rest of the rumors, we will bold the bullet points of signings, trades, and agreements to terms.

We’ve already had some news trickle in. So here is your Lions 2023 free agency and news tracker.

March 9

Lions DE John Cominsky — Cominsky says he’s interested in coming back to Detroit but will test the free agency market for “a few days.”

March 8

March 4

Lions RB Jamaal Williams — Per Dave Birkett, Jamaal Williams is “ expected to garner interest from the Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and others on the open market.”

March 1