Report: Philadelphia Eagles grant Darius Slay permission to seek a trade

It must be trade-a-former-Detroit Lions player week, because a day after rumors of the Los Angeles Rams potentially seeking to trade Matthew Stafford, a more substantial report dropped on Friday. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Philadelphia Eagles have granted Darius Slay’s request to seek a trade. Russini adds that the Eagles still wish to keep Slay in Philly.

Slay, the Lions’ 2013 second-round pick, has spent the last three seasons with the Eagles. The Lions traded him to Philly after Slay butted heads with then head coach Matt Patricia, whom Slay alleged publicly disrespected him in front of the team.

It’s unclear why Slay is seeking a trade, but the news comes shortly after reports that Patricia was being considered for the Eagles linebacker job. Philly has since hired D.J. Eliot for the position.

UPDATE: Per Albert Breer, Slay did not request a trade. Rather, this is a part of a negotiation about getting the cornerback a new contract.

As an Eagle, Slay has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league, earning two Pro Bowl appearances in three years, and he was PFF’s fourth highest-graded corner in 2021.

A reunion in Detroit would certainly be a fun story, as Slay did have a lot of love for the city, and the Lions find themselves in need of a lot of help at the cornerback position. That said, Slay is 32 years old and if the Lions acquire his contract, they’d inherit his gigantic $17 million salary for 2023—the final year in his current contract. If they could get the Eagles to eat some of that salary, it may be a little more plausible, though.

UPDATE: Reports suggest Slay may be seeking a new contract.

In Detroit, Slay played for seven seasons, was named All-Pro once, and tallied 19 interceptions, including a league-leading, eight-interception season back in 2017.

