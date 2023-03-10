Many of the 2023 NFL Draft’s top prospects could make a great fit with the Detroit Lions, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF listed their top 32 prospects of the draft and determined that a whopping six players would complement the Lions current squad.

The first is defensive lineman Jalen Carter from Georgia, ranked second on PFF’s Big Board. A quick reminder before you read what they had to say that the Lions have the sixth overall pick.

“If Carter makes it to Detroit’s pick, he would be a perfect fit. Adding a truly dominant three-technique is the last missing piece on that young and improving defensive line.”

Then—a quarterback just two spots later. Kentucky’s Will Levis comes in at No. 4 on PFF’s ranking and they say he could be an option in Detroit.

“Who knows if something like this would happen, but the Lions having the sixth overall pick makes it possible. I love the idea of Levis sitting behind Jared Goff for at least a year while learning from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.”

The third recommendation is wide receiver Quentin Johnston from TCU, who’s ranked No. 9 on their big board.

“The Lions already have a stud in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who can play a lot of different spots but is a killer slot receiver. Johnston would give them an athletic X receiver on the outside.”

Interesting thought as the Lions mull over resigning free agent DJ Chark and how to use Jameson Williams this upcoming season.

Whatcha think about these suggestions?

And onto the rest of your notes.

