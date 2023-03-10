 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: PFF says 6 of the top NFL Draft prospects are ‘best fits’ with the Lions

Turns out a lot of prospects have potential in Detroit.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Many of the 2023 NFL Draft’s top prospects could make a great fit with the Detroit Lions, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF listed their top 32 prospects of the draft and determined that a whopping six players would complement the Lions current squad.

The first is defensive lineman Jalen Carter from Georgia, ranked second on PFF’s Big Board. A quick reminder before you read what they had to say that the Lions have the sixth overall pick.

“If Carter makes it to Detroit’s pick, he would be a perfect fit. Adding a truly dominant three-technique is the last missing piece on that young and improving defensive line.”

Then—a quarterback just two spots later. Kentucky’s Will Levis comes in at No. 4 on PFF’s ranking and they say he could be an option in Detroit.

“Who knows if something like this would happen, but the Lions having the sixth overall pick makes it possible. I love the idea of Levis sitting behind Jared Goff for at least a year while learning from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.”

The third recommendation is wide receiver Quentin Johnston from TCU, who’s ranked No. 9 on their big board.

“The Lions already have a stud in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who can play a lot of different spots but is a killer slot receiver. Johnston would give them an athletic X receiver on the outside.”

Interesting thought as the Lions mull over resigning free agent DJ Chark and how to use Jameson Williams this upcoming season.

Whatcha think about these suggestions? They offer three more but I don’t want to give away everything. You can read it here with a subscription to PFF’s premium content.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • The Lions out here doing great work!

  • Ok everyone wish me a late Happy International Women’s day great thanks (but really this female-themed playlist from the Lions DJs is awesome.)

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...