After finalizing the 2023 compensatory picks, the NFL has officially released the 2023 NFL Draft picks order and we now know where the Detroit Lions picks land.

Here are the Detroit Lions 2023 draft picks:

Round 1, pick 6

Round 1, pick 18

Round 2, pick 48

Round 2, pick 55

Round 3, pick 81

Round 5, pick 152

Round 6, pick 183

Round 6, pick 194

Explanation of picks

Pick No. 6

The Los Angeles Rams finished 5-12 in 2022-23 and were slotted with the No. 6 overall pick. That pick transferred to the Lions as the final pick in the deal that sent Matthew Stafford to LA and Jared Goff to Detroit.

Pick No. 18 slotting

The Lions finished the 2022/23 season with a 9-8 record and are slotted with the No. 18 pick overall in the upcoming draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers also finished with a 9-8 record, and are slotted with the No. 17 pick in the first round, based on the fact that their strength of schedule was weaker than the Lions. Because the Lions and Steelers have the same regular season record, they will rotate spots in every round (i.e. Lions hold pick No. 18 in the first round, pick No. 17 in the second round, No. 18 in the third round, etc.).

Pick No. 48

The Lions were slotted for pick No. 49 in the second round, but because the Miami Dolphins were penalized for tampering, they forfeited their first-round pick and therefore, Detroit’s second-round pick moves up a spot and becomes pick No. 48 overall.

Pick No. 55

Pick No. 55 was originally slotted for the Minnesota Vikings, but they traded it to Detroit, along with a 2024 third-round pick, in exchange for T.J. Hockenson and pick No. 119 in the fourth-round pick, along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

Pick No. 81

Lions' original pick in the third round.

Pick No. 152

Lions' original pick in the fifth round.

Pick No. 183

Pick No. 183 was originally slotted for the Denver Broncos, but this is the final pick dealt as part of the Trinity Benson trade. In the original deal, the Lions gave up a fifth and seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for Benson and a sixth-round pick (No. 183) in 2023.

Pick No. 194

Lions’ original pick in the sixth round.

Traded away: Picks No. 119 and 235

As mentioned above, the Lions included pick No. 119 in the fourth round in the Hockenson deal. While the Lions also traded away pick No. 235 in the seventh round in exchange for Michael Brockers—a deal made back in 2021.

You can view the entire 7-round order of the 2023 NFL Draft here.