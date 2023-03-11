The 2023 NFL Combine is in the rear-view mirror as the league preparese for an exciting week of free agency ahead. But before we completely turn the page on the event, we had to check in with our old pal Kent Lee Platte.

If you know Platte—aka @MathBomb on Twitter—not only is he the creator and owner of the ever-popular RAS (Relative Athletic Score) that is now widely used to analyze the athleticism of NFL Draft prospects, but he is also a Detroit Lions fan and a Pride of Detroit alum. For several years, he was the lead draft analyst for our site.

On Thursday night, we sat down with Platte to talk everything about the 2023 NFL Combine, with a specific focus on the Lions and their top needs. Here’s a breakdown of what we talked about, along with timestamps to jump right into the action.

What is RAS and how does it work? (2:20)

Who does Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez compare to? (4:30)

Has Maryland CB Deonte Banks worked his way into first-round discussion? (6:30)

Day 2 or 3 options at cornerback (7:50)

What kind of athletic testing can we expect from Devon Witherspoon’s personal workout? (9:45)

Brian Bresee vs. Calijah Kancey: Who is the better fit for Detroit? (11:20)

Which nose tackles had the best performance? (14:15)

Where does Zach Pickens fit in the NFL and could the Lions find a use for him? (17:15)

Is O’Cyrus Torrance really an option at 18? (19:20)

Best athletically-gifted guard options on Day 2 and 3 (22:00)

Any chance at a Penei Sewell/Noah Sewell reunion? (24:00)

Best comparisons to Bijan Robinson?

How likely is it that Brad Holmes takes Robinson in Round 1? (28:55)

Who in this class could be a D’Andre Swift replacement (31:00)? Who could be a Jamaal Williams replacement? (34:30)

Ryan’s Darnell Washington crush (36:45)

You can listen to the entire episode below:

